from ‘La casa de papel’ upon the return of Sarah Jessica Parker

The last act of ‘La casa de papel’, the return of the protagonists of ‘Sex in New York’, a second installment of ‘The Witcher’ with Henry Cavill or ‘Without novelty’, which brings together some of the most Spanish comedians featured, head the series news that hit the platforms in the month of December.

‘La casa de papel’ (S5, part 2), December 3 on Netflix

‘The paper house’ comes to an end. The most famous thieves of television They keep their pulse to the system by storming the Bank of Spain, although they are going through their lowest hours, with some of the members in danger of death and doubts about the loyalty of their own colleagues. These last five episodes put an end to what has been the Spanish series with the most international repercussion in recent times.

‘And just like that’, December 9 on HBO Max

Three of the four protagonists of ‘Sex and the City’, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) reunite to show how life and friendship at 50 can be even more complex than at 30. The fourth protagonist of the original group, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), will not appear in this sequel but the controversial Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and new faces such as Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker or Karen Pittman.

‘No news’, December 19 on HBO Max

A seemingly routine police surveillance operation ends up totally out of control in this comedy series based on the Australian format ‘No Activity’. Arturo Valls, Carlos Areces, Pilar Castro, Adriana Torrebejano, Toni Acosta and Omar Banana lead the cast that will feature guest appearances by other comedians.

‘The Witcher’ (S2), December 17 on Netflix

Henry Cavill once again takes on the role of Geralt of Rivia, a lonely monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people tend to be more evil than beasts in this second season of “The Witcher”, a series based on the hit fantasy book series of the same name, an epic tale about fate and family.

‘The Bobba Fett Book’, December 29 on Disney +

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen star in this new series in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise in which legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand sail through the underworld of the Galaxy and return to the sands of Tatooine to claim territory. that once ruled Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Jon Favreau and Robert Rodríguez are among the executive producers.

‘Hemingway’, on December 14 in Filmin

With the voices of Jeff Daniels as Hemingway and Meryl Streep and Patricia Clarkson as their wives and directed by Ken Burns, this documentary series tries to discover the person behind the character of Ernest Hemingway, one of the greatest North American writers of all the times.

‘Dan Brown: the lost symbol’, December 19 on Movistar +

This mystery series starring Ashley Zuckerman dates back to the beginnings and early missions of Robert Langdon, the symbology professor created by Dan Brown for such novels as “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels and Demons.” When his mentor and friend Peter Solomon, director of the Smithsonian Institution, is mysteriously kidnapped, Langdon must go on a race against time to unravel a series of riddles that plunge him into a conspiracy with Masonic overtones.

‘Harlem’, December 3 on Prime Video

In the style of “Sex and the City” but in Harlem instead of Manhattan and with African-American protagonists, “Harlem” follows four friends in their day-to-day lives, their careers, relationships and dreams. The characters are a promising teacher struggling to find a place for love in her life; a tech-savvy businesswoman who changes partners on a regular basis; a singer without a filter and a fashion designer who is a hopeless romantic.

‘Wild Bill’, December 14 on AXN

Rob Lowe plays Bill Hixon, the best metropolitan police chief in the United States for three consecutive years and who, seeking a new challenge, settles in a new destination with his 14-year-old daughter Kelsey, an experience that will force him to question everything about yourself.

‘Those Wonderful Years’, December 22 on Disney +

Another African American revision, in this case of “Those Wonderful Years”, tells the story of the Williams family in the 1960s through the eyes of Dean, a 12-year-old boy with a lot of imagination.

‘The Ferragnez- the series’, December 9 on Prime Video

Chiara Ferragni is a digital businesswoman and fashion icon with more than 25 million followers on Instagram. Fedez, a versatile artist with more than 60 platinum records and 13 million followers on the same social network. This documentary series, shot between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, offers its followers a vision of the couple never seen before, from Chiara’s second pregnancy to Fedez’s first participation in the Sanremo Music Festival.