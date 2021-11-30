Five municipalities have not yet sent their fiscal year 2022 – Diario de Querétaro

El Marqués, Cadereyta de Montes, Arroyo Seco, Colón, Tolimán and Amealco de Bonfil are the municipalities that have not sent their income laws for fiscal year 2022, announced Gerardo Ángeles Herrera, deputy president of the planning and budget commission of the LX Legislature.

A few hours after the deadline to deliver them, he reported that San Juan del Río made the delivery in the morning of this Tuesday, while the Executive Power plans to deliver its expenditure budget for 2022 around 3:00 p.m.

Ángeles Herrera recalled that this November 30 the deadline for all municipalities expires and explained that, in the event of not being delivered, the 2021 budget will be considered; however, he pointed out that, even if it is last minute, everyone submits their respective proposals.

“After the council session they have, they have to prepare a document that is the official one to send us, which is the final opinion, always at the last minute, but they arrive,” he mentioned.

Asked about the possibility of granting a fixed increase of 13% per year to the Autonomous University of Querétaro (UAQ), the deputy indicated that it is “complex” to guarantee said increase given that the economic conditions of the municipalities are different, although he assured that education it is a priority for the state government.