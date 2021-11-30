Fiscal Pact: Taxi drivers support consultation, deny that support is conditioned

Although some taxis already have stickers alluding to the consultation of the Fiscal Pact, according to Germán Mayorquín, general secretary of the Federation of Autotransport and Similar Workers of the State of Jalisco (Fetasej), the support was not conditional on being given the subsidy to change the vehicles.

He pointed out that since May 1, the support has been requested and promised by the governor for the renovation of Tsurus vehicles, which do not comply with the safety and comfort regulations, since Just the down payment for a new car costs from 20 to 30 thousand pesos, in addition to its adaptation, which costs about 15 thousand pesos.

“The governor said that he could help and the Secretary of Transportation, Diego Monraz, was also at the meeting,” he said.

In addition, he pointed out that in a meeting this Friday, in the auditorium of the union of the Confederation of Workers of Mexico (CTM), the Secretary of Labor, Marco Valerio, and the deputy Héctor Pizano were present, with whom three topics were discussed: the support for the modernization of taxis, the launch of a digital platform for taxis and support to disseminate the consultation on the Fiscal Pact.

“It was not a matter of support for the government of Jalisco, it was not a condition or impede the result of the support to change taxis, but rather it is a promotion of the consultation, as in the media, we are also a means to advertise ”, he assured.

For his part, Jesús Salazar, western regional delegate of the National Taxi Movement and president of the Union of Economical Taxi Drivers of Jalisco stressed that the exercise cannot be interfered with.

“We cannot do good things that seem bad, we cannot pollute the year in exchange for the consideration. Although it is true that the sector is hit and many do not have the money to renew them, I believe that the consultations should be a democratic exercise and that everyone decides, “he said. ymora

JM