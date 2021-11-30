Fashiorama: Invincible Paris | The reporter

The fashion show reiterated its might with one of the most lavish closings ever seen on the #FashionWeek circuit, this during the most recent Paris Fashion Week for the Spring-Summer 2022 season. The return to the face-to-face shows in the “city of light” was characterized by an overflow of energy, emotions and resources, which made a memorable edition that confirms what we already know historically: the union of Paris and fashion is not only infallible, but invincible.

AZ Factory, the train of love. With a collective parade that served as a posthumous tribute to the great designer Alber Elbaz (who died of Covid last April), 45 of the most prestigious firms and designers created designs inspired by Elbaz’s legacy. In the show called “Love brings love”, creations of figures such as Olivier Rousteing (Balmain), Jean Paul Gaultier, Rick Owens, Anthony Vaccarello (YSL), Maria Grazia Chiuri (Dior) and Giambattista Valli were seen, who gathered to celebrate one of the most beloved designers of the last decades. A man whose talent and humanity will be remembered forever.

Balenciaga, humor on the red carpet. In the style of the great Hollywod premieres, a red carpet packed with models and celebrities like Cardi B, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Isabelle Huppert and Elliot Page, walked through the entrance of the Châtelet Theater wearing the new Balenciaga collection, all this projected live inside the theater before dozens of guests. A show that ended with an animated short film from The Simpsons that made reference to the fantastic (and irreverent) universe created by Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga. Sarcasm at its best.

Balmain, decade of glory. To celebrate his first 10 years as Balmain Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing put on a grand parade that included a performance by Doja Cat, a message from Beyoncé, and an all-star cast of models like Naomi Campbell, Milla Jovovich, Karen Elson, and Carla Bruni. A collection that served the French designer for “recovery and renovation” after the fatal fire in his house in which he suffered terrible burns. At 36, Rousteing has forged her own success story.

Saint Laurent, life in pink. As usual, one of the most impressive events that sums up Parisian fashion, luxury and sex appeal is the Saint Laurent show. Made at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, the super production had all the necessary elements to generate a dramatic and mysterious sensuality, as well as the garments that They were inspired by one of Yves Saint Laurent’s greatest muses: Paloma Picasso. Excess sexuality, glamor and fantasy, a living myth.

Chanel, flashes and nostalgia. With a clear reference to the shows of the late eighties and early nineties, Virginie Viard once again winks at the golden age of fashion with a show that recreated the shows of that time. Fashion seen through the lens of photographers who “died” for the best images in the sophisticated chaos of the fashion shows of yesteryear. A fun and jovial presentation that showed the fresher side of Viard for Chanel. Nostalgia will always be a source of inspiration.

Louis Vuitton, time is luxury. As an invitation to the great dance of time, this is how Nicolas Ghesquière describes his latest collection for Louis Vuitton. Designs that are the result of a mixture of generations, eras and contexts, always with a renewed vision and futuristic airs. An opulence that transits the border of Haute Couture and whose opulence can become strident. Juxtaposition of forces and elements that result in an avant-garde fashion that defies time. True luxury is timeless.

CP