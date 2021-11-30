Famous who are not considered the most handsome, but have very beautiful girlfriends or wives | Famous
“Love is blind” or at least that is what a popular phrase says that tries to explain the relationship between a person considered attractive with another who does not receive the same adjective.
In the entertainment world, there are many examples of Hollywood singers or actresses recognized for their beauty, who have a romantic relationship or even marry men who are not considered the most attractive in the entertainment industry.
Here are some cases of celebrities who managed to woo very beautiful women, despite not being classified as the most handsome.
Jennifer Lopez was in a relationship with Ben Affleck (with whom she had life plans, but he was unfaithful) when she decided to start an affair with Marc Anthony.
On June 5, 2004, the couple got married and had a stable marriage for several years.
After seven years of marriage and two children, the couple separated in July 2011. However, they maintain a very cordial relationship for the sake of their twins.
The ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian surprised his fans by being caught in the hands of Kim Kardashian, which apparently confirms the rumors of their romance.
On November 17, rapper Flavor Flav shared photos from Davidson’s 28th birthday celebration, featuring the comedian alongside Kardashian West and Kris Jenner.
In 2005, singer Marilyn Manson married Dita Von Teese, a model and burlesque dancer, after five years of dating.
Although they divorced on December 29, 2006, Von Teese explained in an interview for ‘Metal Hammer’ that she always believed in her marriage to the musician.
Guitarist John Mayer has had courtships with some of the most beautiful celebrities in Hollywood. From 2002 to 2006 he was with Jennifer Love Hewitt, then with Jessica Simpson and Minka Kelly. He later dated Jennifer Aniston in 2008.
Later, he had an affair with Taylor Swift, but they were harshly criticized because he was 31 years old and she was only 19. His last relationship was with Katy Perry, from 2012 to 2014.
The Rolling Stones vocalist has been married twice, the first was to the Nicaraguan actress and activist Bianca Pérez-Mora Macías and later to the American model Jerry Hall.
He also had a daughter with Marsha Hunt and a courtship with L’Wren Scott. In 2014, he began a relationship with Melanie Hamrick, a choreographer and former dancer 43 years his junior, with whom he has a son.
The American rapper began dating Kylie Jenner in April 2017 and less than a year later, in February 2018, they had their first daughter, Stormi Webster.
In August 2021, the businesswoman announced through her Instagram account that she was pregnant with her second child with the singer.
The American actor was married from 2009 to October 2019 to fellow actress Christina Hendricks, known for her work on ‘Mad Men’.
After 12 years of relationship, the couple announced their separation through their respective Instagram accounts.
“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, laughed so hard, made wonderful friends, and were blessed with incredible opportunities. Today we take our next step together, but in separate ways “
The controversial British actor, screenwriter and producer Sacha Baron Cohen has been married since March 15, 2010 to Isla Fisher, whom he met 8 years ago.
The actress converted to Judaism so that she could marry in the faith of the protagonist of ‘Borat’. They currently have three children: Olive, Elula, and Montgomery.