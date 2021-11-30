Extraction 2 (Tyler Rake) will have action sequences in snowy settings

Extraction arrived without making too much noise in terms of publicity, but once they were released on Netflix, thanks to the fact that it was sponsored by one of the Russo brothers (responsible for the most successful films of the world). Marvel Cinematic Universe) and with Chris Hemsworth As the protagonist, the feature film was a success and the audience even shouted for more stories about this curious character, an elite murderer (things as they are) who could even see their faces with John wick.

We recently told you that the actor who plays Thor in the UCM was already prepared to shoot the film, after finishing his hard physical preparation. Now, we have even better news: the director, Sam hargrave, has revealed on his Instagram that Extraction 2 will contain snow action sequences. Or, at least, to place part of the plot in a frozen place, which can give a lot of play.

Hargrave explains that they are on the first day of filming for Extraction 2 So what the snow is not affecting the filming at all, which actually even looks good on camera.

When will the tape be released?

Truth be told, the sequel doesn’t have a release date set yet. The premiere, however, could take place in summer 2022, although seeing that the filming is starting now it is possible that we will have to wait a little longer because the feature film will have to go through its post-production phase. However, it will be worth the wait. Before, yes, we will have the long-awaited John Wick 4, so we will not miss our doses of action in vein.

