EXCHANGE RATE: Price of the dollar today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Mexico

The price of the dollar in Mexico stands at 20,750 pesos today Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The exchange rate The average dollar in the market is 20.59 pesos for purchase and 20.63 for sale.

In exchange houses located at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City, the dollar is sold for a maximum of 19.10 pesos and is acquired for a minimum of 17.60 pesos.

Exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico

Citibanamex buy at 21.01 and sell at 22.19

buy at 21.01 and sell at 22.19 HSBC Mexico buy at 21.40 and sell at 22.14

buy at 21.40 and sell at 22.14 BBVA Bancomer buy at 21.02 and sell at 21.93

buy at 21.02 and sell at 21.93 Banorte buy at 20.55 and sell at 21.95

buy at 20.55 and sell at 21.95 Santander buy at 20.73 and sell at 22.27.

After unveiling a new variant of COVID-19, which the WHO called Ómicron, Mexican traders expressed their fear that inflation could slow the economic reactivation in the country, so that the price escalation could end with 8% this 2021.

The situation is not only delicate for Mexico, in Europe, for example, inflation reaches its highest level in 29 years. In Spain, inflation continued to accelerate during the month of November, reaching 5.6% year-on-year, its highest level since September 1992.

