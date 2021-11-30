Emma Watson’s response when they say she’s “too pretty” to play Hermione

It has been 20 years since the first film by ‘Harry Potter‘and that it was based on the young adult novel by British writer JK Rowling. Soon, this first film became a boom among teenage fans and many grew up believing in magic thanks to Harry, Ron and Hermione.

And of course, the letter from Hogwarts was not the only thing that his followers expected, because those who read the books were eager to know who would be the little actors who would give life to their favorite characters.

Shortly after it was known that it would be Daniel Radcliffe the one who gave life to Harry, Rupert grint to Ron and Emma Watson Hermione, although many disagreed with this choice as they considered her “too pretty” for the role.

Emma Watson’s response

“I remember the papers saying that I was too pretty to play Hermione, which it was a kinda awkward compliment so i wasn’t too upset“Emma Watson said at the time for the book ‘Harry Potter: Page to Screen’.

“I just wanted everyone to think that I was going to do a good job and that I was the right choice.“She revealed. For her part, JK Rowling’s opinion was as follows:” I just said, ‘Emma, ​​you’re perfect.’ And then when I met her, and I saw her so beautiful, I said, ‘Oh, that’s okay. It’s a movie, you know, but I’m still going to see my lanky ugly duckling in my mind, Hermione“.

…

It sure interests you …

“Please marry her”: Tom Felton’s tender congratulations to Emma Watson makes fans of ‘Harry Potter’ fall in love