Emily Blunt humbles her daughters and predicts there will be ‘A Quiet Place 3’ | Film and Television

Emily blunt it is news today twice. On the one hand he has confirmed in an interview with Collider that most likely A peaceful place become a trilogy. The second part of this popular horror franchise and its director, John krasinski, husband of the actress, is already planning to shoot a third installment. Or, at least, that’s what Blunt thinks.

“He has a litmus of ideas that, I think, could work. You just have to see how people respond to the second part before launching into the third. But he has very good ideas“, confesses the protagonist of Hitman and Mary Poppins, who is currently engaged in the promotion of A quiet place 2, whose premiere, by Paramount Pictures, is expected for the June 18.

In addition, Emily Blunt has taken advantage of the promotion of the film to give a lesson in humility to the world. The actress, who little by little has been climbing positions in Hollywood to become a top-tier star, has made it clear that fame has not gone to his head, and has given as an example a situation that he has recently experienced with his daughters Hazel and Violet.

Lessons in humility

Blunt explained how one day his little girls approached him when they came back from school and told him that in class their friends considered them special because their parents were very famous. Little Haze came up to him and asked him directly: “Are you famous?“Blunt didn’t know what to say to his daughter. “I had never heard it … we had never said that word at home. We didn’t talk about it.”, confesses the actress in another interview.

“Someone at school had told him,” she explains. “And I felt like … ‘Um … actually, no. I don’t think it is. Has anyone told you that, Haze?’ She replied, ‘Yes’, but then she didn’t say much more, you know, but it’s something weird. It’s very strange, “continues the star of Hitman and A peaceful place.

The message that she wants to convey to her daughters is clear: “I don’t want them to feel more important or special than any other child. I wish you could not be aware of all this for as long as possible. They don’t even see what I do. They don’t like me to wear makeup. They don’t like any of that! They just want me to be their mom“Fame is definitely not a big deal to Emily Blunt and she doesn’t want it to affect her relationship with her daughters.