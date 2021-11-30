Elon Musk urges his Tesla employees to lower the cost of vehicle deliveries

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk on Friday urged his employees in an email to find a way to “minimize the cost” of delivering EVs to customers, “instead of spending heavily on tariffs. expedition, overtime and temporary contractors just for the cars to arrive in the fourth quarter. “

Also, the employer urges his employees not to rush deliveries to achieve sales targets at the end of the quarter. “We run like crazy at the end of the quarter to maximize deliveries, but then deliveries drop dramatically in the first weeks of the next quarter, “says Musk in his message, which has been accessed by CNBC.

The announcement comes amid incessant port restrictions, parts shortages and rising shipping costs that automakers have been facing lately.

So far this year, Tesla has struggled to deliver new cars to customers in the US on schedule, although it is not the only company facing these setbacks. Last week, for example, rival Rivian Automotive announced delivery delays to those who had reserved its R1S, a sports utility vehicle.

Despite everything, sales have grown this year for Tesla. The company had net profits of $ 1.14 billion in the second quarter of this year, the first time that this figure exceeded $ 1 billion.