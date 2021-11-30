Ecologists against Leonardo DiCaprio for his millionaire ‘eco-friendly’ resort: “He’s a hypocrite” | Film and Television

No one doubts the strenuous efforts of Leonardo Dicaprio in his fight against climate changeor. He has been an ambassador for the United Nations for the climate, has invested millions of dollars against deforestation in Brazil and has always stood firm when it comes to defending the ecological as an alternative way to counteract the wild deterioration of the planet.

However, your decision to show that a more sustainable tourism It is possible, although a priori it sounded quite good, now it is starting to take its toll. Let’s do a little memory: in 2015. DiCaprio announced that he was buying for almost two million dollars a island off the coast of Belize to build in it a resort eco friendly deluxe. His goal, in his own words, was’change the world»And show that another type of tourism was possible, even if this was for millionaire people.

Perhaps it would come up a bit with such statements, because after six years the project is still stalled and the aerial images taken of the island show absolutely nothing. Sand, tree trunks, some scattered bushes, and little else. The project is resisting the star of the Titanic, partly by blamed on pressure from environmental groups, local fishermen and other organizations who consider this project a counterproductive trap.

“Many people are angry,” an activist explained to the newspaper The Sun. «They were disturbed when they learned that [DiCaprio] I wanted to ‘heal’ us by building a luxury resort for the rich». Another of the people who are leading the protests against this construction, the activist and tour operator Rebecca Arceo, is even more forceful: «He’s a complete hypocrite, in my opinion. Fly fishing is essential in Belize for tourism. Calling this plan ‘green’ is disgusting».

One of the main complaints against DiCaprio comes precisely from the sea. The waters around the island that DiCaprio has bought attract fly fishermen from around the world, bringing the country some $ 100 million annually. The construction of houses, a port and different elements necessary for the maintenance of the area could destroy the fish farming areas and drive them away, with its consequent setback to the economy and environmental impact. So he believes at least Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, a conservation group of Miami, who has been very critical of the project.

However, Leonardo DiCaprio has remained very cautious and in the face of the accusations he has always affirmed that this project I wouldn’t get through if you can’t really certify 100% that its construction will not generate environmental damage. In fact, before launching it, a three-year investigation was carried out to find out the environmental, biological and geological conditions of the island. «I would not go to Belize to build this island and do something like that if I did not have the idea that it could be something groundbreaking in the environmental movement […] It must be a model for the future, “he explained in an interview with The New York Times.

In any case, the media pressure and constant investigations To certify that the construction will not have a negative impact on the Belizean economy or the surrounding ecosystems, they have gotten the project delayed time and time again. At the moment it is stagnant and who knows if he will finally get ahead.