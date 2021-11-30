Dwayne Johnson says ‘Red Notice’ is the “biggest movie” in Netflix history

Red Notice is now the “biggest movie in Netflix history,” at least according to star Dwayne Johnson.

The new film, co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, was released just a few weeks ago, and has been primed to become the streamer’s most-watched movie.

Johnson, who plays FBI agent John Hartley in the film, has shared a clip of the film on Instagram, with the following caption: “Nyet politsiya … Not a cop! Here we are my frenzied friend @ vancityreynolds and myself, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN NETFLIX HISTORY !!!

“In less than two weeks, we have broken all records and we have many weeks ahead of us. THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world #NyetPolitsiya.”

Just last week, Netflix said Red Notice had logged 277.9 million hours of combined views, putting it just behind Bird Box of 2018, which has 282 million hours. The new movie also broke the record for the most viewed movie on its opening day on the streaming site.

In a typically enthusiastic response, Johnson then wrote: “RED NOTICE has become the GREATEST OPENING IN NETFLIX HISTORY TO ANY MOVIE.”

“I can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s version),” Reynolds joked in reference to Taylor Swift’s album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, while Gadot said: “This is amazing !!!! What I can say, you guys are the best and the reason we make these movies. So grateful and excited !!! Congratulations Netflix and all the @ rednotice.movie team. “

In a three-star review for Red Notice, NME wrote: “Screenwriter / director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball) is clearly in love with the films of his youth, and manages to fit virtually all of them into a script.

“A pop star cameo in the last act is completely unnecessary, but so is everything else on Red Notice – and that’s kind of the point. Filled with an excess of everything (including, strangely, Paul Hollywood ), and clearly terrified of taking even the smallest of risks, it’s a $ 200 million hit buffet aimed at anyone and everyone. “