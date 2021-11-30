Dwayne Johnson claims Red Notice is already Netflix’s biggest movie – Rock & Pop

Red Notice it just became “the greatest movie in the entire history of Netflix”, at least that’s what the actor who starred in it says, Dwayne Johnson.

The new film, which stars The rock next to Ryan reynolds and Gal Gadot, It was only released a couple of weeks ago, and it goes aimed to be the most watched movie on the entire streaming platform.

The great success of Dwayne Johnson

Johnson, who plays an FBI agent named John hartley on film, he now took to Instagram to share a clip from the film, where he writes: «Nyet Politsiya … I am not a cop! Here is my friend and enemy of soft words @vancityreynolds (Ryan Reynolds on Instagram) next to me, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN NETFLIX HISTORY !!! »

«In less than two weeks, we have broken all records and we still have many weeks to go. THANK YOU VERY MUCH TO ALL OF YOU and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world #NyetPolitsiya. »

Just a week ago, Netflix confirmed that Red Notice had hit 277.8 million combined viewing hours on the platform, putting the film right behind Bird Box, Sandra Bullock’s movie from 2018, which has 282 million accumulated hours. The new film also broke the record for being the most-viewed film on its opening day of all time in Netflix.

To celebrate that iconic launch, Dwayne johnson wrote energetically: «RED NOTICE has become THE LARGEST LAUNCH – for ANY MOVIE IN NETFLIX HISTORY! »