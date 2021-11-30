Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Present New Trailer for Jungle Cruise | Present

To celebrate the countdown to the JUNGLE CRUISE premiere, which opens in theaters on July 30 and on Disney + through Premier Access, stars Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and Skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) filmed funny videos where they They challenge by presenting new trailers for the film from their different perspectives. From two different points of view, the audience will have to decide which team they will join: Team Lily or Team Frank?

On the presentation scenes of both characters, Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of the film, says: “It sets the tone of the two characters, and the audience feels that these two characters are going to meet and their personalities are going to collide”

Inspired by the Disneyland attraction of the same name, the new Disney film JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure on a thrilling journey through the Amazon with the witty Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England, to the Amazon rainforest and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downstream in La Quila – his battered but charming boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with unique healing properties that has the power to change the future of medicine. Together, in this epic quest, the unlikely duo face supernatural forces and myriad dangers lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush jungle. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the dangers increase even further for Lily and Frank, and their fate – and that of humanity – hang by a thread.

JUNGLE CRUISE premieres July 30 in available theaters and on Disney + through Premier Access