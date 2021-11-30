Droopy eyelids: mistakes when making up your eyes

The droopy eyelids or overcast, they give a tired, aged and even sad look (even when very young) due to the excess of ‘carnita’ or ‘drooping skin’ on the fixed eyelid. You can tell if your eyes have this characteristic by looking at yourself in front of the mirror and looking for the crease or the basin: if this line is noticeable, it is unlikely that you have the droopy eyelids. If the crease is not visible and is actually sinking through the skin above, you probably have hooded eyelids.

If this is your case, calm down! There are many ways to hide them with outlines, shadows, skincare and even aesthetic treatments, but there are also Make-up mistakes that make the lids look even more droopy (and that surely you have done without knowing it). If you want to know what they are, keep reading and, above all, avoid them!

Outline yourself with your eyes closed

Sometimes we practice this trick so that the outline is straight and equal to that of the other eye, but if we have droopy eyelids, It must be avoided! The reason? By drawing a perfect line and opening the eye, the eyeliner may have been too thick or even split by the shape of the hooded eyelid. The best thing is to learn to delineate ourselves with an open gaze and in front of the mirror so that we make a more elevated and ascending shape, without the ‘sagging skin’ interfering.

Inspirational celebs with droopy lids: Rosie Huntington, Jennifer Lawrence, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and Emma Stone.

Make a very thick eyeliner

Another mistake we make is drawing outlines bold or very thick (especially in dark colors), since they make the eyelid look smaller and smaller and the Fallen eyelid wider. Also, remember that not all the outlines that you see in tutorials are suitable for this type of eyelid, so you should choose those eyeliners thin and not so feline. Example: the half moon or the floating ones.

Put a lot of shimmering shadow on the fixed eyelid

Pearlescent, light, or shimmer shadows should not go over the entire area of ​​the Fallen eyelid, since the faint colors make the area look larger (and therefore, appear older). The hack master is to put the shades with more light on the eyelid and the transition colors and dark shadows (well blurred) on the fixed or droopy eyelid. Be careful not to use very dark tones or shimmer finishes, as these add weight to the look.