Do you remember them? These classic Hollywood memorabilia will go up for auction

Pieces that marked the history of cinema like Bruce Lee’s chacos, or the suit that John Travolta used to recreate Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction, will be auctioned this week in the United States.

The pieces, among other artifacts of American pop culture, are part of the auction “Icons and Idols: Hollywood”, which will be held between Thursday and Friday in Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles.

The sale includes pieces from film and television classics such as Batman, Tough To Kill, Back to the Future, Wonder Woman, The Lord of the Rings, A Clockwork Orange, Seinfeld, Game of Thrones; and Harry Potter and James Bond installments.