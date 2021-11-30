Do you remember them? These classic Hollywood memorabilia will go up for auction
The event is organized by the specialized house Julien’s Auctions.
Pieces that marked the history of cinema like Bruce Lee’s chacos, or the suit that John Travolta used to recreate Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction, will be auctioned this week in the United States.
The pieces, among other artifacts of American pop culture, are part of the auction “Icons and Idols: Hollywood”, which will be held between Thursday and Friday in Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles.
The sale includes pieces from film and television classics such as Batman, Tough To Kill, Back to the Future, Wonder Woman, The Lord of the Rings, A Clockwork Orange, Seinfeld, Game of Thrones; and Harry Potter and James Bond installments.
The collection includes the yellow jumpsuit with black lines used during the filming of Game of Death (1978) by one of the doubles of the late martial arts star Bruce Lee; the surfboard that Patrick Swayze used in the movie Break Point (1991); Arnold Schwarzenegger’s wardrobe in Terminator II: Last Judgment; and the Lasso of Truth that actress Gal Gadot used in Wonder Woman.
The collection comprises more than 1,200 items ranging from Hollywood’s golden age to contemporary productions. In addition to costumes and artifacts, scripts, photographs and personal property of movie legends such as Marilyn Monroe, Doris Day and Jack Lemmon will be up for auction.
“Every year we look for the things that make people dream to offer them in our annual auction of ‘Icons and Idols. Hollywood, ‘”said Darren Julien, president of Julien’s Auctions, which announced a catalog of collectibles” highly sought after by fans and collectors around the world. “