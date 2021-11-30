Diriany (LIDLT), discreet: “I’m a mix of Angelina Jolie and Rihanna”

A episode from Island of Temptations 4 it has been enough for us to know that this new season promises thanks to his contestants, Both couples like singles. And well, although in the next paragraphs of this article (not chapters) we will tell you who they are and what they dedicate their free time to, today we want to talk about Diriany and his manual on how to physically throw flowers without the need for a grandmother, grandfather or any other close relative.

Turns out that DirianyIt’s true, she’s pretty, a lot, but of course, that’s something that you don’t usually say to yourself. Or if. In her presentation, the young woman did not hesitate for a moment to define herself as “a mix of Angelina Jolie and Rihanna”.

Well, he says that it is a mix between the actress and the singer. We don’t say anything, because we don’t want to get into moves, but anyway …

But if you believed that Diriany I was only going to bring a tail for this, wait until you know that his presence has already generated a fight between the couple formed by Zoe and Josué.

Diriany, Zoe and Josué: a dangerous threesome

“I haven’t had a good night, Yesterday I did not feel loved by my boyfriend, I did not feel respected or that he gave me the place I deserve. I needed him to show me a little bit, “said Zoe, who felt that during the first program, her boy had not been up to the task.” If we ended as we did it was because of your reaction, you are a girl who you love to send, you always want to be right and you always have to do what you say. I’m tired of that, nobody sends me, “he said.

And so much, because it was telling him that and Josué decided to have a first date with Diriany: “It is clear to me, I have come to show myself that I am capable of withstanding temptation and show Zoe that she has nothing to fear and has to start trusting me. “

Behind this, Zoe he sent a message to Diriany: “I just hope that how rude he was with me is polite with him, that I had a good time. He is an incredible boy, you are going to have a great time. Maybe you can get excited, but I doubt that his feelings will change.” Well, nothing, look how good we are sure we have moved, and of the fat in the next program.