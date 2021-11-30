Didier Drogba’s question to Alexia Putellas, winner of the Women’s Ballon d’Or

At the award ceremony for the Women’s Ballon d’Or, former striker Didier Drogba asked the Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas, a Barcelona player, winner of the award and one of the world’s soccer figures. (Photo: Reuters)

Nobody could believe it, at the ceremony to award the Women’s Ballon d’Or, the former scorer Didier Drogba asked the Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas a singular question, the winner of the award, Barcelona player and one of the figures of world football.

“Who are you?” The Ivorian and Chelsea legend asked the winner of the 2021 Women’s Ballon d’Or, who has garnered a series of triumphs and recognition for her participation with Barcelona and the Spanish women’s team.

Drogba was in charge of asking the player some questions at the Chatelet Theater in Paris, where the ceremony in which Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or took place.

The attendees made an endless silence that recalled what happened in 2018, when the Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg became the first woman to win the Women’s Ballon d’Or and when the presenter and DJ Martin Solveig asked her if she took the stage to receive the award. could do a ‘twerk’ (a sexually provocative dance).

The accusations of sexism were immediate and Solveig immediately apologized for his joke in very bad taste.

To the question “Who are you?” It was followed by another one that Drogba did repeatedly to the also winner of the Champions League with Barcelona: “Are you happy to have won the most prestigious individual award in football?”

Hegerberg was the first to win the accolade in 2018, followed by the captain of the United States women’s team, Megan Rapinoe, in 2019, and Putellas is the third to win the Ballon d’Or in 2021.

