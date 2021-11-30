Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator, will coach Cowboys vs. Saints face loss of Mike McCarthy by Covid-19

DALLAS – The spread of Covid infections among Dallas Cowboys continued this Monday in the middle of their preparation to face the New Orleans Saints.

The head coach, Mike mccarthy, informed his team this Monday morning that it was positive and that he will not be to direct the game against the Saints in New Orleans.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will take over the team as Mike McCarthy returns. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

The defensive coordinator Dan quinn, who has the most recent experience as a head coach among McCarthy’s assistants, will be the one who makes the final decisions during the game, as if he was a mediator between the coordinators, much in the style of what McCarthy does.

McCarthy joins seven other coaching staff, including all of his offensive line assistants, who have tested positive since Thursday morning, despite the Cowboys reporting earlier in the season that all of their coaches were vaccinated.

Additionally, starting offensive tackle Terence Steele was also fired due to Covid contagion.

Receiver Amari Cooper missed the previous two games due to contagion and was already expected this Monday to train, something that did not happen. He was only at the facility, but did not practice, Dak Prescott said via teleconference because the Cowboys facility is open only to football players, coaches and operations personnel.

This week, according to the NFL’s most advanced protocols against Covid, they closed access to the few members of the press accredited to enter their facilities this season.

All access to the press is virtual, until the current phase of the league’s anti-Covid protocol is passed.

McCarthy became the fourth head coach to miss at least one game due to Covid on Thursday.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was the first when he had to miss the first-round playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This season, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff KIngsburgy and Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy have missed games.

SANAN INJURED HEADLINES

The good news for Dallas is that catcher CeeDee Lamb is over concussion protocol and will face the Saints.

“It was the longest week of my life, I assure you,” Lamb said Monday. “But you don’t play with blows to the head.”

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also looks set to finally play, after a broken foot took him out since Week 2.

On Monday, the Cowboys removed defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who dislocated his elbow in the second preseason game, from the injury list.