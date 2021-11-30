Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass? This says CD Projekt

The possible arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox Game Pass continues to be circled, a few days ago the rumor came to the fore about the possible announcement of the game and a few hours later CD Projekt Red went to court to deny its possible launch in the service. The reality is that since the game was released there have been several times that it has been rumored with the possibility of the game’s arrival on Xbox Game Pass, but for the moment from the Polish study they insist that it is too early for this happen.

Adam Kiciński, president of CD Projekt has insisted that Cyberpunk 2077 is not expected to reach services such as Xbox Game Pass from Xbox or PlayStation Now from Sony in the short term. The reasons are those mentioned in the upper lines, it is very soon, the game still has a journey ahead of it, in early 2022 we will have the expected update for new generation consoles and soon the expansions that can expand the base game with more content.

No Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus

We always consider any business opportunity, but this type of subscription model is fine at a certain point in the product lifecycle, so it’s not too early. The Witcher 3 has been around for some time (on both services), but you have to weigh the benefits and the cost each time, and then we have to compare it to the sales, which is a data-driven decision. It’s too early for Cyberpunk 2077.

Despite everything that has happened around Cyberpunk 2077, it seems obvious that the game continues to sell moderately well, on the last Black Friday we were able to see the game on sale among the best sellers on Steam, so they surely hope to maintain that momentum in 2022 in sales and after all that, maybe if it’s time to assess your arrival at Sony or Microsoft subscription services.