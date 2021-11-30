Cuba produces anti-COVID vaccines, but there is no medicine or against scabies

In this biotechnology center, the infrastructure is first class. High-speed Internet, a business center does not lack drinking water and the roads are freshly paved, unlike the rest of the country, where the facades of dilapidated buildings cry out to be repaired and water for the population is distributed every three days .

Mariam, graduated in biochemistry, works in the modern blue and white painted laboratory inaugurated by Raúl Castro and the designated president Miguel Díaz-Canel, says that the working conditions are excellent: “Ultramodern equipment and the scientists’ diet is balanced and quality. My salary is around 15,000 pesos (equivalent to 650 dollars at the official exchange rate and 220 on the black market). They also sell us boxes of chicken, beef and other foods at affordable prices. For how bad the situation in the country is, I cannot complain ”, he assures.

The olive green dictatorship has designed a bizarre and surreal country. Vaccines are produced to combat COVID-19 and luxury hotels are built for tourists near poor neighborhoods with squalid quarters, but retirees like Julio, 76, have not received the drug to control diabetes for months.

Sitting on a marble bench on the Paseo del Prado, in the heart of the city, close to the five-star plus Packard hotel, built by a Spanish company in conjunction with the military conglomerate GAESA, Julio smokes a cheap cigar while receiving a blast of breeze fresh that comes from the Havana seawall and comments:

“The medicine I use is sold on the street for 500 pesos. My wife, who is hypertensive and asthmatic, has to stand in line for several hours when enalapril or salbutamol spray comes into the pharmacy. And it is almost never enough, despite having a card [tarjeta para registrar los medicamentos recetados]. When she breaks down from the pressure, I have to run with her to the guardhouse. People sell enalapril for 300 to 400 pesos. And what we receive as retirees, 3,700 pesos between the two of us, is not even enough to buy fruit for a month. Despite my ailments, I have to sell nylon crates and queue to order at dollar stores to earn a few extra bucks. It is incredible how these people (the regime) boast of producing anti-COVID vaccines, having first world biotechnology centers and the people on the street do not even have aspirin ”, complains Julio.

Misleydis, a housewife, confesses that her three children and their mother had scabies. “A tube of permethrin cost us 900 pesos on the black market. Imagine, due to a lack of detergent, we washed clothes, sheets and towels every two weeks. The itch was so great that one of my children had pustules on his skin that had not yet healed. So much blah, blah, blah and wanting to be the highest peo, believing that they are a medical power, and are incapable of producing basic medicines.

In the official press, Rita María García Almaguer, director of operations and technology of the Cuban pharmaceutical industry (BioCubaFarma) acknowledged that “from 2016 to date we have had a very difficult period to guarantee the supply of 801 Basic Table medicines, 505 of which are produced in the country and the rest mainly imported from China, India and European countries ”.

The official attributed these problems to the fact that “more than 85% of the resources we use to produce drugs are imported. The lack of timely financing to pay the suppliers with whom we have negotiations to purchase raw materials, containers and supplies resulted in the lack and low coverage of certain drugs in the country. “

Dr. Cristina Lara Bastanzuri, head of the Department of Planning and Analysis of Drugs, Reagents and Pharmacoepidemiology, said that among the drugs on the control card that had the most damage are diuretics and antihypertensives. “This means that around 1.2 million Cubans had difficulties in their treatment with these drugs,” he added.

Nuria, administrator of a pharmacy, clarifies that the shortage of medicines also includes “antibiotics, anxiolytics, dermatological creams, painkillers and even vitamin C. It is precisely this deficit that has generated a very lucrative business of buying and selling medicines in the black market ”.

On a WhatsApp sales site, a state-of-the-art antibiotic can cost between 2,500 and 5,000 pesos, much higher than the minimum wage in Cuba, currently 2,100 pesos. Not even in hospitals you can get certain drugs. A doctor from Havana has spent months trying to get vitamin C, asthma medications and dermatological ointments. “Sometimes you get some by bartering with patients. A friend of a cousin of mine who lives in Miami promised to give me vitamin C. My cousin wants to send me medicines from there, but they charge a lot to get them to Cuba. “

When the truck with drugs arrives at the pharmacy, there is already an extensive list of people waiting for it. They barely manage to buy a few. The rest have to return the next day, queue again and wait if when the truck arrives they are lucky and can buy the medicine they need. But since Julio has to sell nylon bags and queue to order at the stores, he has to queue at the pharmacy to see if the medicines for his wife arrived at dawn.

Meanwhile, Mariam, the scientist who works in the recently inaugurated biotechnology laboratory experiences another reality and tells of future plans: “Booster vaccines against COVID are already guaranteed for the entire population. We will begin to investigate whether our vaccines are effective against the new omicron variant. And it is expected to export millions of doses to the nations that need them ”.

The other side of the coin is suffered by ordinary women like Misleydis. “This government is a shame. Stores in dollars, five vaccines to face the coronavirus, luxury hotels, hospitals for foreigners and Cubans do not even have paracetamol to lower the fever. Let us be struck by lightning ”.