Cruz Azul, in talks with Diego Valdés; they are also looking for a central

The directive of Blue Cross is already in the approaches with the players who could be reinforcements for the team with a view to the tournament Closing 2022. Diego Valdes, from Saints, is one of the players that are on the list light blue.

Once Santos was eliminated from the Liguilla at the hands of Tigers, Alvaro Davila (sports president) and Hector Lara (sports director) approached the people of the Chilean player to ask his situation with those of the Lagunera region.

It should be noted that both Davila What Lara know the environment of the footballer, since they brought him to Liga MX in 2016 with the extinct Monarcas Morelia.

IN SEARCH OF A CENTRAL

A position that is fundamental to Juan Reynoso He’s a central defender, so This request has been specially made by the technician. The board is already working to find a good defense profile whenever they do not have a solid one in the Basic Forces of the club.

Felipe Garcia Ramirez, head of sports intelligence of the institution, is in Europe to watch players that may be options in the economic and sports.

THE CELESTIAL PANORAMA

It should be remembered that in the Ferris wheel there will be a significant rout after the failure in this tournament in which could not endorse the title of Guard1anes 2021. Players like Orbelín Pineda, Walter Montoya and Yoshimar Yotún would leave the team, in addition to the renovation talks as the Jonathan Rodriguez or Luis Romo, they are not going for a good port.

Of course, with regard to elements such as Pol Fernandez and Juan Escobar, who end their contract in the summer of 2022, negotiations have already begun to renew after both have expressed their desire to continue on campus.

What’s more, Alexis Peña also seeks to extend the time and the cement dome He has already got to work with Chivas for the total purchase of the player’s card.