Critics’ first reactions praise the work of Rachel Zegler and Steven Spielberg

West Side Story: Critics’ First Reactions Praise Rachel Zegler and Steven Spielberg’s Work

Steven Spielberg’s new film, West Side Story, is getting closer and closer to premiere and press screenings have already taken place. Through social networks, experts share their first impressions of the final product and it seems that something really solid awaits us. According to initial opinions, the film’s gems focus on the work done by the director and its main star, Rachel Zegler.

Do not miss: Stephen Sondheim, genius composer of classics like West Side Story, Sweeney Todd and more, has died

Musical movies occupy a very special place in the heart of Hollywood. Although in recent times we have observed the failure of productions such as Cats (29%) and En el barrio (95%), West Side Story It will appear very soon on the billboard completely ready to succeed, at least among fans of the genre and specialized critics. This new take on Love without barriers has to Zegler and Ansel Elgort as protagonists, but he dares to go a little further with some changes in the plot.

This new version of the legendary musical West Side Story about the confrontation between two New York street gangs, is actually an adaptation of a famous Broadway play that modernizes the story of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. There is a particular charm in this type of story that always ends up fitting in with the audience, Steven Spielberg He knows it and that is why he chose this as the great musical that he had always wanted to direct.

We invite you to read: Tick, Tick … Boom! already has a critical rating

First impressions of the new adaptation of West Side Story they are more positive than expected. Critics not only praise the work of Zegler and Spielberg As a star and director, they also throw themselves into the arms of Ariana DeBose, one of the co-stars, for her incredible talent in the field of dance and singing. West Side Story opens in theaters on December 9. You can read the initial reactions below:

Continue reading the story

Ansel Elgort? More like Ansel Inerte. The guy is standing there like a rookie Christian Bale era mannequin with a still face from the Back to the Future Billy Zane era. What a black hole in the center of the movie. By the way, it’s a very good version of West Side Story. It looks great, Sharks and Jets dance and fight exactly how you want. The school dance sequence was AMAZING. But when the movie is about Tony, Anvil Elbop has trouble showing his face.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is a WIN! It’s beautiful and brilliantly photographed – a true love letter to New York with a formidable cast that truly redefines this classic story for a new generation. A shout out to Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose who CRUSH it on this movie.

All I’ll say about West Side Story for now is: Rachel and Ariana are flawless, the adaptation makes some improvements to the original, and I’m really surprised Spielberg had never done a musical before this one.

My West Side Story review is simple: I can’t wait to see Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose’s careers explode after this. They do excellent as Maria and Anita in this beautiful handmade movie.

There is no day like the new day for Spielberg. West Side Story is magical. The choreography is off the charts, it’s wonderfully filmed, and there are some wonderful performances throughout (including Rita Moreno). But Rachel Zegler, blew me away like Maria.

I have seen the new West Side Story and am happy to confirm that Rachel Zegler is a movie star. More on the movie later, but I can tell you now that it corrects a lot of what was wrong in the original, especially in the way it portrays Puerto Ricans.

Steven Spielberg had wanted to direct a musical for decades, think of the 1941 ballroom sequence or the opening credits of Temple of Doom, but West Side Story proves it was a good thing he hoped for. It is phenomenal.

You can feel Steven Spielberg’s love and passion for musicals on the big screen with West Side Story. For example, there are several beautiful shots in the movie. I really liked one with a puddle of water.

West Side Story is a huge surprise and proof that Steven Spielberg shouldn’t be doubted by anyone. Its cinematic charm and magic return with a personal and passionate purpose. The entire cast delivers riveting and jaw-dropping performances, especially Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose. Bravo!

The West Side Story remake didn’t have to exist, but I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it, particularly the small but significant changes it made to the original. I love what they did with the character of Rita Moreno. And of course Rachel and Ariana are amazing.

You may also be interested in: Gal Gadot to be the Evil Queen in live-action remake of Snow White