Cradle of Filth supports Billie Eilish for wearing the band’s shirt: “I don’t see any problem”

Many music stars have been wearing Metal band t-shirts over the years. We don’t know at the end of the day if these pop industry personalities are fans of bands or not; however, this has definitely generated a lot of controversy among the “true” followers who went on the attack when they saw these photos on social media.

Great examples of pop artists wearing clothes with Metal band logos are counted in lots, a clear example is the members of the K-Pop group, Blackpink, who wore a costume with images of Iron maiden and KISS Recently, another figure who wore the metal uniform for some time was singer Billie Eilish.

Billie appeared with a t-shirt that matched Cradle of Filth, Rob zombie and Type O Negative about two years ago, but guitarists Richard Shaw and Marek “Ashok” Šshit have only commented on the matter. In a recent interview, musicians were asked their opinion on mainstream names wearing metal t-shirts.

“I don’t see any problem”Ashok replied. “Maybe they just like the music of Cradle of Filth. I myself love many different genres of music, sometimes even surprising my closest friends because they don’t expect a metalhead to be open-minded at that level. “

Richard agreed with his bandmate: “I love it. If you love the band, great. If they don’t, it’s still great. I spearhead anything that spreads the band’s name in the mainstream. It’s great that Cradle’s name is still synonymous with controversy after all these years.