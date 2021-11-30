Córdova, Benedetti, Suárez, Renato Ibarra and Viñas, the priorities to negotiate for the Clausura 2022

America, in addition to Sebastián Córdova, has as a priority to reduce the number of foreigners in the squad for the next tournament

The clean of the America He begins to have names and surnames of players who do not enter into the team’s plans for the next tournament and are a priority to get out of the Coapa table for the Clausura 2022.

Among the players that make up this list stands out Sebastian Cordova, who is no longer to the liking of Santiago Solari due to his poor performance on the pitch and because the azulcrema coaching staff considers that the footballer is not focused on giving his best version for the Americanists, so the possible change to Chivas stays standing.

Sebastián Córdova has not found an accommodation in Solari’s scheme and is one of America’s priorities to negotiate Imago7

Sources indicated to ESPN that The negotiation between Guadalajara and the capital city remains in place to make the exchange Sebastián Córdova for Uriel Antuna, It is expected that the negotiation could have important advances this week but in neither side do they consider anything closed.

Other names on the list of Priorities to leave America are Renato Ibarra, Leo Suárez and Nicolás Benedetti, these three elements are not part of the coaching staff’s plan because most of the time they are injured and contribute little to the team on the field of play, so the azulcrema directive will work at forced marches to accommodate them in another place and can free places for foreigners.

At the same time, Federico Viñas would be the sacrifice of the three forward centers that America has on its payroll. The Uruguayan is the furthest behind in the race with Roger Martínez and Henry Martin, however a possible departure of these two men would open the door for the Uruguayan to stay as azulcrema for longer.

There is another group of names in which, although they are not a priority to leave the club, they are elements that would leave America if an interesting offer arrives for them and this list is made up of Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera and Sebastián Cáceres since the azulcremas want to open a quota of foreigners and will not hesitate to let out foreign elements to recover capital and strengthen the team.

The board of América knows that they have time against them and if they want to renew their squad they must start with the casualties as soon as possible and bring the players that Santiago Solari has requested for the next tournament. The wish list of the Argentine strategist is headed by a right-wing midfielder, a means of containment to compete with Pedro Aquino and a central central like Matheus Doria de Santos to prop up the lower zone.