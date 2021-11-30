Companies in Mexico show optimism, but a possible outbreak of Covid-19 worries

After the crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, 83% of companies in Mexico are optimistic about growing during the next 12 months, reveals an HSBC survey. However, there is concern about a possible re-emergence of the disease.

The survey “Navigator: the sentiment of companies 2021” was conducted among 7,360 decision makers from 14 markets. In Mexico, 530 companies with an average global turnover of 465 million dollars per year were consulted.

According to the exercise, 22% of the companies consulted in Mexico anticipate that their income could grow more than 20% and return to the profitability they had at pre-Covid levels by August 2022.

But at the same time, the survey points out, in Mexico the companies consulted express as one of their biggest concerns a re-outbreak of Covid-19, with 55% of the responses, compared to 40% globally.

Similarly, 60% in Mexico consider that the resurgence of the disease would be one of the greatest macroeconomic challenges to face in the next 12 months, a level also above the average. Another factor of concern is rising inflation.

They trust that there will be continuity in supply chains

The survey reveals, on the other hand, that companies in Mexico indicate, unlike other markets, to have more certainty in the continuity of their supply or supply chains in the future, because while 71% of the global average anticipates some interruption, in the country the proportion was 54 percent.

In this way, 15% of the companies surveyed in Mexico see this situation as a threat, compared to 23% of the global average.

“30% of the companies consulted in Mexico anticipate that international trade will flow positively the following year, a level also higher than the global average. The commercial interrelation and the strong integration of supply chains with the United States, as well as a strengthening with Asia could be key in the panorama that companies perceive in Mexico ”, said Diego Spannaus, executive director of foreign trade and factoring of HSBC for Mexico and Latin America.

Another data that the survey threw is that 49% of the companies in the country said that their number of international suppliers has remained unchanged; 32% increased and 19% decreased. 47% have prioritized suppliers with sustainable practices.

Investing in technology, one of the priorities

According to the survey, some of the priorities of the companies consulted in Mexico are: maintaining their income growth; seek to expand into new markets; invest in new technologies or digital tools, and incorporate technologies that allow them to improve remote work.

They also pointed out that their main actions to be more resilient in the future are investment in technology (44%); training their workforce (35%) and setting sustainable goals (27%). 56% of the Mexican companies that participated in the survey indicated that they have a growing interest in sustainable issues.

