CNDH asks the authorities of Puebla, Guerrero and Jalisco to respect journalistic exercise and freedom of expression

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) urged the authorities of Puebla, Guerrero and Jalisco to respect journalistic activity and freedom of expression, because the governments of the three states “have engaged in conduct contrary to the free exercise of journalism and the right of access to information.”

In a statement released this Tuesday, the CNDH made this request to the governor Luis Miguel Barbosa from Puebla (Morena); to the president of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez (Movimiento Ciudadano), as well as the mayor of Acapulco, Guerrero, Abelina Lopez Rodriguez (Brunette).

The organization expressed its concern over the recent statement by the President of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, “who said that local media should limit information and stop publishing about high-impact crimes because they hurt tourism in Puerto Vallarta, a circumstance that does not pay for free journalistic performance ”.

In the case of Puebla, the institution referred to the complaints of the media ‘E-Consulta’ and ‘El Popular’, which They have pointed out to Governor Luis Miguel Barbosa of administratively harassing them by means of injunctions of the Ministry of Planning and Finance, for which he called on state authorities to “safeguard freedom of expression.”

The organization also expressed its “outrage” at the events that occurred in Guerrero, where the media and civil organizations filed a complaint with the national body and the local commission, for the violation of his rights by the municipal president of Acapulco, Abelina López Rodríguez.

The complainants accused the mayor of “Make hateful statements against the union, even holding them responsible for the violence that is experienced locally.”

“Given the persistence of attacks against journalists and media workers, The CNDH emphasizes the urgency that all federal, state and municipal authorities take the necessary measures, so that the informative work is not affected in a direct or indirect way and they avoid expressions that restrict the fundamental rights of journalists ”, the statement mentions.

“This does not mean restricting the right to the truth that Mexican society has, and it is necessary to differentiate healthy debate and the contrast of ideas with manifestations that go beyond this and they put at risk or restrict freedom of expression with facts, “he says.

The CNDH considers of “utmost importance” that in the face of the context of violence that journalists face in the country, “The relevance of the work they carry out for the benefit of society is recognized, respected and disseminated, thereby strengthening a culture of respect for their human rights ”.

Therefore, the Commission stated the relevance of “Continue reviewing” the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, as well as creating a common front between federal and local authorities and the communicators themselves, “to support and defend those who even, at the risk of their own lives, exercise their freedom of expression to communicate, disseminate and publicly denounce issues that concern us all and whose ultimate goal is to ensure the conscious participation and information of the citizens ”.