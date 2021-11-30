Classic movies that would be canceled today – Cinema and Tv – Culture

If the movie was released today Irreversible, It would not only cause a great stir (as happened in its premiere in 2002), but it would be canceled in a sudden way due to its shocking scenes of violence and, above all, for a long sequence in which the protagonist is raped in a tunnel in Paris.

Gaspar Noé, its director, always defended the uncomfortable narrative structure from back to front of the film and revealed that the violence was justified within the story. The plot follows the victim’s husband on a crazy journey of revenge and pain, which caused this production to be considered a cult classic full of fans and detractors. Possibly Italian actress Monica Bellucci and Noé would have been canceled on social networks.

On the other hand the tape Grease, also known as Brillantina and that became famous in 1978 thanks to the chemistry they achieved John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, could have been questioned at this time (in fact it was criticized in the UK recently) as sexist.

The story of Sandy (Newton John), who suffers from the radical change of Danny (Travolta), with whom he fell in love in the summer and whom he sees again at school, would make more than one uncomfortable because of the way the treatment is shown women and there is talk of sex without consent and even sexual abuse.

Also, a tape like Pretty Woman, which at the time conceived the most famous film couple in 1990: Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, could be in the crosshairs, when telling the story of a prostitute who meets a businessman, possibly for trivializing a subject as delicate as prostitution and giving space to the objectification of women, wrapped in an aura of comedy.

Another comedy that would not have come undefeated from criticism to the cinemas could have been Tropic Thunder (2008), a parody around cinema and war that, in the light of these days, would be questioned by offering a white character playing a black soldier.

Robert Downey Jr, appeared in that story under a lot of makeup and latex as Kirk Lazarus, an actor who undergoes a pigmentation treatment to give life to an African American in a film. In 2020 the controversy was revived and an attempt was made to cancel Downey Jr, who always defended the film by saying that it was a parody of those interpreters who get deeply into their characters.

I would also go to the cancellation pit Pretty baby (1978) with Brooke shields and that tells the experiences of a 12-year-old girl who lives in a brothel with her mother, during the First World War.

The issue of the exploitation of minors, which is delicately analyzed in this film, would have been highly criticized. Something similar would have happened to Lolita (1962), the film version of Vladimir Nabokov’s book of the same name, by Stanley kubrick that narrated the obsession of an adult teacher who became obsessed with a teenage girl.

