Chris Pratt and his new movie are coming to Amazon Prime

Chris pratt is the new obsession of Amazon Prime. And it is that the sudden change that the film industry has undergone has unleashed a war for streaming platforms to bring tapes that were expected on the big screen to their catalog. Now, “The Tomorrow War”, the new film by Chris Pratt It has become the obsession of Amazon Prime and apparently its executives are willing to offer a millionaire amount to release it.

It has been reported that the Paramount film originally scheduled to be released on July 23 as part of the blockbusters The summer could be at the center of a negotiation that would reach 200 million dollars, although the deal and its respective terms have not been closed, reports Variety. It has attracted attention that the platform is betting on the project, which apparently has exceeded expectations. “The film was on sale for the streamers and he drew attention in part for his casting power. Every large service, including Apple and Netflix, saw it. Many were impressed by the film and thought it has commercial potential. “

Chris Pratt’s new film “The Tomorrow War” could be purchased by Amazon Prime for $ 200 million. Gregg deguire

Directed by Chris McCkay, the film follows a soldier who must embark on a war in the future whose solution depends on the resolution of his past. Although the plot sounds simple, apparently the millionaire offer also comes from the presence of Chris Pratt, who has become a kind of icon of mega-productions such as “Jurassic World”, “Guardians of the Galaxy” or even the LEGO tapes for which he has lent his voice.

“The Tomorrow War” It was one of the films in which Pratt would appear this summer and which has yet to be released in addition to “Jurassic World: Dominion”, which has been postponed several times by the coronavirus, which has put the so-called summer blockbuster season in check.

Amazon Prime has acquired several films that were scheduled for theatrical release. Bloomberg

The film would join an ambitious bet of Amazon Prime to bring to your platform Releases that could land on other giants like Netflix or Apple and that were featured in a robust movie release schedule. Amazon bought titles like the school of “Borat” and the Michael B. Jordan tape “Without Remorse.” Before Warner Bros announced its strategy of hybrid releases in the few rooms and its HBO Max platform, it was rumored that other major productions such as “Godzilla vs. Kong” would have been for sale and it has also been rumored that the most recent James film Bond could be the subject of a similar negotiation.

In addition to a fight over audience numbers, the acquisition of tapes by streaming titans also represents a way for studios and production houses to cushion the million-dollar losses that not releasing in theaters represents.