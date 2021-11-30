Chris Hemsworth recreates the mythical scene from ‘Big’ but the actor ends up ruining his son’s rhythm

It is very common to see Chris Hemsworth enjoying his family life since the actor usually shares many moments with his children through his social networks. And now he has given us a video with his son the most special.

On his Instagram account, Chris has uploaded a publication of his vacation days in Europe, in which his son appears jumping on a small platform that makes sounds when he steps on it. And Chris has seen the perfect opportunity to recreate a mythical scene from a movie Tom Hanks.

The particular scene is the one that occurs in the movie ‘Big’, in which Hanks and Robert Loggia begin to create a melody together with that giant piano. Chris and his son have tried to imitate that fantastic scene, although on a smaller scale of course. And despite the fact that the result is far from what was seen in ‘Big’, the video has melted our hearts.

“This is the Hemsworth family version from the movie’s piano scene ‘Big‘. But instead of that sweet floating duo my boy does the beat while I do a too aggressive solo, “he writes next to the publication, acknowledging how much fun he has ‘annoying’ the little one.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s Most Romantic Vacation

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth they have shown us that the flame of their love still as alive as the first day. They both decided to enjoy a well-deserved family vacation in Prague. And through Instagram, both Chris and Elsa have shared with their followers some of the funniest moments they have lived under the snowy streets of the capital of the Czech Republic.

On his Instagram account, Chris uploaded a video in which Elsa was eating some typical local sweets: “Here in Prague. Thankful that my wife taught me his excellent European gastronomic skills. “

For her part, Elsa has shared a more passionate photo, in which they appear sharing a very romantic kiss, recreating the image that is painted on the wall behind the two: “When you find the perfect painting at the perfect time “, and also gives the photo credit to his son Sasha.

