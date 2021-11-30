Chris Hemsworth, from just being Elsa Pataky’s partner to charging 15 million per film

Chris Hemsworth is known worldwide for embodying Thor in the movie of Marvel which already has four parts. Today, in just ten years, he has amassed a millionaire fortune who has placed it on the list Forbes richer people.

But the muscular young man, who arouses passions around the world for his beauty and talent, began as an unknown pretty face that accompanied the star Elsa Pataky. This is how he has managed to reach the top.

Chris Hemsworth, a decade of glory

The contract that launched him to stardom was signed in 2011 by $ 150,000, about 125,000 euros – little for productions of the level of Marvel-. His role: to play the God of Thunder in the first part of what would become box office tetralogy.

The film achieved a worldwide gross of almost 450 million dollars, which catapulted him to the screens in the many sequels to the saga.





Thor: The Dark World, in 2013, Thor: Ragnarok, in 2017 and Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released in 2022, they continued to keep the Australian as the protagonist, giving him the opportunity to also appear in the saga of The Avengers.

From Elsa Pataky’s partner to a billionaire actor

That 2011 when his life took a turn, he was only known for being the new couple of Elsa Pataky, which was already a star in Spain after his success in Afterclass and her later work as an actress, producer, journalist, and model.

But Thor changed it all and started pocketing $ 15 million per film since 2017. Now she is considered one of the highest paid stars in the industry, and her family life with Pataky is always in the spotlight. Because even above it is nothing like that of so many other actors, who live surrounded by luxury in the most coveted areas of the world.

After sell your mansions in California, the whole family – he had three children with Pataky: India Rose, Tristan and Sasha– he moved to Byron bay, a surfing area on the east coast of Australia.

There they built their greatest treasure, a house that has been compared for its size to an airport terminal or a department store.

House in Australia and luxuries

As calculated in the sector, housing could cost about $ 20 million. And it is that it has a 4.2-hectare garden with views of the peaceful, a infinity pool 50 meters on the upper terrace, five rooms with en-suite bathrooms, a spa, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a massage center, space for the service, and a long list of amenities. In addition, for the children, they even built a skate park.

And despite the greatness of the property, the decoration is not plagued with paintings acquired in auctions for millions of euros with great renown. The closest thing to famous art is a giant mural from Hemsworth’s favorite artist, Otis Hope Carey, for which you paid around 80,000 euros.

From gossip to the Forbes list

In addition to the success of action films, the most desired Australian actor is an international ambassador for the firm of Tag Heuer or Hugo Boss luxury watches and for his trips he always uses a private plane. It is not for less, since, according to Forbes magazineIn 2019, Chris Hemsworth ranked 24th in show business earnings with $ 76.4 million.

Thus, in a decade, not only has he managed to start a family with Elsa Pataky, but he has also achieved a wealth of $ 130 million.