Chivas de Guadalajara began talks with Marco Garcés to add him to the board

Chivas de Guadalajara He has not yet made any moves to the next transfer market. Amaury vergara and Ricardo Peláez They are working on the exits that the team will have before adding a new reinforcement for the Closing 2022However, the first new face for this period would arrive directly at the offices before the board of directors. Michel Leaño.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Opening of the MX League

According to information from ESPN, Chivas has started conversations with Marco Garcés to add the manager to the organization chart of the Guadalajara institution. As long as and according to this information, whoever was the sports director of the Pachuca He would arrive to join as director of youth soccer, former position of the team’s coach.

“Sources close to ESPN Digital confirmed that the former sports director of Pachuca held a meeting in recent days with the Chivas board in Guadalajara to invite him to join the Chivas organization chart.“, you can read part of the information note.

Garcés was recently removed from his position as sports director of Pachuca after Los Tuzos were out of competition in the regular phase of the Opening 2021. However, with the Hidalgo, he lived a fruitful nine-year stage in which the debut of players such as Erick Gutiérrez or Hirving Lozano.

The idea of ​​Chivas is to add someone with experience to a position that has been left without an owner after the incorporation of Leaño to the coaching staff. Also, the Herd is in need of someone to direct the threads of the lower ranks after the disappointments of CD Tapatío in the MX Expansion League, and the U-20 and U-18 this semester.