Charly López REVEALS that Ingrid Coronado was UNFAITHFUL twice during their marriage | VIDEO

Although it had been some time since Ingrid Coronado She was not in the middle of the controversy, the famous driver is back in the controversy for having problems with her ex-husband Charly lopez, and now his name is on everyone’s lips after the singer will reveal that she was unfaithful during his marriage, but not one but twice.

During an interview on the show ‘First hand’, Charly stated that he is in a legal dispute with Ingrid for a house that, according to LopezHe wants to take him away unfairly and is even seeking to get him to pay him alleged back rent, something that could lead him to jail; He also said that this problem has caused estrangement with his son.

After this, the driver Gustavo Adolfo Infante brought up the alleged infidelity what the presenter did with a soccer player when she was married to Charly, and after a moment of silence, the singer had no choice but to to reveal how did you fool him Ingrid.

“Where do you get that from? … No, don’t say it (his name), with all due respect he is a married man. unfaithful with him and with another person who worked at the television station, not with an executive, but with someone who handled the sales of a program where he shared the screen with Fernando del Solar, “confessed Charly López.

Charly lopez He also said that on one occasion, when he was Crowned to the airport after a business trip, he intercepted the alleged sales clerk and confronted him, threatening to beat him and “Break his legs”; After this he left the place with his then wife without touching the subject on the way, but upon arriving at the house she asked him for forgiveness, to which he at the time told her that he would be forgotten but confessing that he never forgave her , so that time later the divorce was given.

Finally, the former Garibaldi explained that he does not want to reveal the name of the soccer player who was it with unfaithful his ex-wife, since now the player has a family and who should have avoided that situation was Ingrid, since the athlete was without a partner but Crowned was married.