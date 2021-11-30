Cerillito pays a loan of 1,500 pesos with mere tip coins; The moving story goes viral on networks, it was shared by Facebook user Mechas Lupita Santos – El Sol de Córdoba

The story of a man who works as a ‘cerillito’ went viral on social networks, here we tell you what happened.

It all started when the Facebook user ‘Mechas Lupita Santos’ shared in his profile two photographs in which He showed several coins with which a person who paid him a loan.

According to his narration, Someone with limited resources asked him to borrow the amount of 1,500 pesos, and he promised that he would pay him everything in 8 months.

The woman was surprised at first, for it was a long term for the amount of money you asked for, Nevertheless, He recognized the sincerity of the ‘little match’ and decided to grant him the loan.

The inhabitant of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, expressed through his Face that the subject came to pay his debt early this Saturday, November 27.

Before the action of man, Lupita Santos stated that she no longer remembered the loan, and what most caught his attention was that the worker paid him with pure coins that he receivedor tip at work.

The story sand it went viral on social networks; so far it has been shared more than 20 thousand times, also, the post has several positive comments in which netizens affirm that it is admirable that the person has kept his word even though he is of limited resources.

It may interest you: See how Sofía Vergara celebrated International Coffee Day

Without a doubt it is a moving and applaud-worthy story.