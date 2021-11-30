Carlos Sainz, Chiara Ferragni, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem: proper names of the Amazon Prime Video premieres for December

Amazon Prime Video is going to celebrate Christmas in style, because on Good night is going to release the last chapter of his great bet on the fantastic novel: The wheel of time. However, despite being the most expected, it is not the only thing. Because, to the platform catalog they arrive in December new series What Harlem wave third season of the Spanish The village, and the docuserie The Ferragnez upon Chiara ferragni and his family.

The cinema It is one of the great allies of the Christmas holidays, because there is nothing more typical than spending an afternoon with the family watching a movie. That’s why Amazon Prime Video also brings for December a good handful of movie titles, What Being the Ricardos, the movie starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Nor could a new title be missing from his star format par excellence, in this case dedicated to the great Carlos Sainz, along with another documentary, Creators, which in this case looks at the figures from Isabel Coixet or Juan Mari Arzak.

These are the premieres plus featured that Amazon Prime Video has us prepared for the month that starts tomorrow:

December 1: Hidden instincts (Film).

December 2: The village (Season 3). Sainz. Live to compete (Premiere).



It is a new title in its star format par excellence: documentaries about elite athletes. On this occasion, Amazon Prime Video subscribers will have the opportunity to know the career of a legend, Carlos Sainz, present in high competition for more than 30 years, winner of two world rally championships, three titles in the Dakar Rally and considered one of the best rally drivers in history. The spectators will be witnesses from his job, effort and dedication and of the special family relationship that you keep with your son Carlos, F1 driver.

December 3: Creators (Premiere). Harlem (Premiere).



On Harlem let’s meet four friends who live in the New York neighborhood which gives the series its name. A busy one professor what are you trying to leave space for love in your life, a businesswoman expert in latest technologies, a singer without filter to which nothing and nobody stops him, and a fashion designer which at the same time is one hopeless romantic. All of them, together, pursue their work and personal dreams after graduation.

December 9: The Ferragnez – The Series (Premiere).



Digital businesswoman and fashion icon, Chiara ferragni, and her husband Fedez, a multi-talented artist with more than 60 platinum records, are one of the most followed and admired marriages of the globe. The couple resides in Milan with their precious children. Are opposite poles, but they are United like few. Now, this docuseries is going to offer a never seen image of the most followed family in Italy.

December 10: Be careful what you wish for (Film). Encounter (Film). Tampa baes (Premiere). The Expanse (Season 6).

December 13: A quiet place 2 (Film). Once upon a time in hollywood (Film).

December 16: Celebrity Bake Off Spain (Premiere).

December 17: The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois (Special).

December 21: Being the Ricardos (Film).



Starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, the film tells the story of the pioneer of television Lucille ball (1911-1989). The plot takes place during a specific week of the series production I love lucy when Lucy and Desi face a crisis it could end their careers and their marriage too.