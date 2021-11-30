Cancer that manifests itself when drinking a chocolate or a beer

Read more

If the lymph nodes are swollen, the lymph (a liquid substance, similar to blood, that circulates and passes through the filters provided by the vessels) will have difficulty fulfilling its function, which is to pass through the body and eliminate the cells or damaged particles.

There is a long history of this association between alcohol and pain in Hodgkin’s disease. If we review the scientific literature, we find studies that confirm this theory, such as this report by a Harvard doctor published in Anesthesiology: “The alcohol content of a liquor-filled chocolate or even a sip of beer has been reported to trigger pain.”

Scientists don’t know the exact reason for alcohol-related pain in Hodgkin’s disease, but there are several theories. Some believe that the pain is related to the expansion of blood vessels within the lymph node caused by exposure to alcohol in the bloodstream, as this article of VeryWellHealth.

Specifically, women with Hodgkin lymphoma are more likely to experience pain when drinking. In addition, the onset of pain is immediate, sufferers say it can be ‘stabbing’, and the intensity ranges from mild to excruciating, forcing them to give up alcohol completely.

Some patients have also recognized that they feel severe chest pain minutes after ingesting only two or three sips of alcohol, and that is why they take painkillers when they drink, without knowing that eThe pain was a warning sign of a deadly disease.

Therefore, if you notice a lump in your throat or experience pain in your neck, groin or armpit (whether or not you had anything with alcohol) you should tell your doctor as soon as possible as lymphoma cancer can almost always be treated. ; and most people live many years after being diagnosed.

Fever, itching, weight loss, and deep night sweats are other signs that can help identify Hodgkin lymphoma, which at diagnosis is usually confirmed by enlarged lymph nodes (in the neck , armpits or groin) and the appearance of a painless lump.

The diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma must be made by biopsy of a suspicious lymph node. Aspiration puncture of an inflamed lymph node, a strategy very frequently used for the diagnosis of solid tumors in Medical Oncology, is not a valid technique for the diagnosis of lymphomas in general because it does not allow the structure of the node to be seen under a microscope. In some cases, core needle biopsy may be used.

On the other hand, it is not always necessary to put on the worst, since sometimes genetics are behind this immediate reaction to alcohol. As we noted at the beginning, alcohol intolerance can cause people to have unpleasant symptoms after drinking alcohol, such as redness of the skin, nausea and vomiting, headache and palpitations. This is due to a shortage of an enzyme that breaks down alcohol in the body, called alcohol dehydrogenase. Symptoms may also be related to carcinoid syndrome or a genetic mutation that is more commonly found in people of Asian ethnicity.

