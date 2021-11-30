Camila Cabello held a concert of urban artists in Miami

An event for urban artists in Miami was celebrated on Instagram by singer Camila Cabello, saying that she found it inspiring to fill the city with “color and joy.”

Camila Cabello wrote on her account “Great event tonight at @wynwoodwallsofficial. Thank you for supporting local Miami artists and thank you to all Miami artists for making our city colorful, joyful, and inspiring all of us to contribute and make the changes we want to see in the world. Starting in our own backyards! Very inspiring”.

Cabello has been very active in her social networks, after the unexpected break with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, reported Asere.

In mid-November of this year, Shawn Mendes and Camila published a joint statement through their social networks to announce that the love relationship had ended, but that they were still friends.

“Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love as human beings is stronger than ever,” they explained.

One of the main problems that prompted them to take the drastic step was the hectic lifestyles demanded by their respective professions. They continued to enjoy each other’s company for as long as the quarantine time in the COVID-19 pandemic allowed.