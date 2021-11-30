Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes break up after two years of relationship | People

One of the couples most loved by generation Z in recent years has decided to take different paths. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, 23 and 24 years old respectively, have announced through a statement published jointly on their Instagram stories that they have ended their “romantic relationship” after two years together. “We have decided to put an end to it, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever,” the singers assured in their statement. “We started our relationship as best friends, and we will continue to be best friends,” they clarified.

The couple, who made their relationship official in July 2019, concluded that despite everything they greatly appreciate “the support [recibido por sus admiradores] from the beginning of the relationship and in the future ”. They met during the song’s production phase Miss in which both participate, and were photographed sharing their first moments together the summer of two years ago. Several weeks later they made their first public appearance as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed the duo that romantically united them. That November, they performed the hit, then Grammy-nominated, again at the American Music Awards.

Mendes and Cabello spent the quarantine together in Miami after the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, something that united them “even more”, according to the Canadian singer and songwriter on his social networks, where he confirmed to his followers that he was inspired to create your theme Summer of love after the first months locked up. “Camila and I were very lucky because we were able to share that moment of stillness, and it was the first time in the last six years that we have been able to relax and not work at all,” said the singer of Treat you better in an interview with the music website Audacy Check In. “At most, we would go out to bike around Miami and it suited us great. I just wrote about those moments. I felt a lot of nostalgia, it’s something that I think really brought us together ”, he recalled during the talk.

For her part, the songwriter of success Don’t go yet He has also stated on occasion that the forced pause caused by the pandemic – for which he suffered episodes of anxiety – helped him to know more about Mendes, who remained by his side, supporting him in his fight to improve his mental health. He corroborated it during his appearance last August on the program The Tonight Show presented by Jimmy Fallon, where he also pointed out that she and Mendes “were not engaged” after rumors spread about the use of a ring that the singer began to wear on her ring finger.

The news of their separation has surprised their followers, who have filled the networks with messages of support. In recent months they have been seen on stage several times, sharing displays of affection. It was on Halloween when they published the latest photos and videos together as a couple on their Instagram account, an image that has not been repeated since then and that has culminated in their separation.