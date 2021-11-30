Call of the Sea and 6 other games leave Xbox Game Pass today

Call of the Sea (Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud)

It is 1934, in the confines of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean on the trail of her missing husband’s expedition, and finds herself on a lush island paradise – a forgotten and nameless place, dotted with the remains of a forgotten civilization. What strange secrets does she hold that Norah might unearth in her search for the truth?

FIFA 19 (Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and EA Play)

With the power of Frostbite, EA SPORTS ™ FIFA 19 delivers a champion-caliber experience on and off the pitch. Starting with the prestigious UEFA Champions League, FIFA 19 offers enhanced gameplay tools that allow you to control the pitch at all times. There are new and unrivaled ways to play, like the dramatic ending to Alex Hunter’s story in The Journey: Champions, a new mode in the popular FIFA Ultimate Team, and much more.

Football Manager 2021 (Xbox Game Pass PC and Console)

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition brings the depth, detail, and excitement of the most acclaimed football management game to Xbox. Take control of your soccer club and play the beautiful game your way. With over 2,500 clubs from 117 leagues and 52 different countries at your disposal, the choice is yours. Do you prefer a humble club to take it to the top or one directly accustomed to success? It’s up to you.

Haven (Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud)

Two lovers leave everything and escape to a remote planet to be together. Glide through mysterious landscapes, explore a shattered world, and confront those who seek to tear you apart in this adventure RPG about love, rebellion and freedom. Can love really take everything?

Hello Neighbor (Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud)

Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about hiding in your neighbor’s house to discover the horrible secrets he keeps in the basement. You will play against an advanced AI that learns from your every move. Do you really enjoy climbing out that backyard window? Wait there for a bear trap. Will you go through the front door? There will be cameras soon. Are you trying to escape? The neighbor will find a shortcut and catch you.