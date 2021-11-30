Caitlyn Jenner opens up about her current relationship with ex Kris Jenner ‘I wish I was closer’

Eight years after their separation, Caitlyn jenner says it’s not that close to Kris jenner how would you like it.

During a recent episode of Big Brother VIP, the 72-year-old former Olympian spoke about how things are currently with her ex and mother of her daughters.

“From my point of view, our relationship is not as good as it should be,” Caitlyn told one of her housemates in a video obtained by the Daily Mail. “I have no hard feelings towards her. We did a great job and this and that. Yeah, I wish it was closer, but it’s not. “

After being asked if 66-year-old Kris has “doubts” about her, Caitlyn replied, “I think that’s an understatement.”

“But yeah, I mean, our relationship is fine. But it’s not, I think it could be better, just because of the kids,” she continued. “It’s always like this when you have that. It’s about how mother and father get along. Is it easy, is it good when they see each other? Is there any tension?”

Caitlyn came out publicly transgender in 2015, two years after she and Kris announced their separation after 22 years of marriage. They both share two daughters in common: Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The former couple went through a period of estrangement after Caitlyn’s memoir was published in 2017. In Her Life Secrets, Caitlyn claimed that Kris knew more about her gender dysphoria than she says, and both Kris and her daughters They have been open about the fact that the book created a rift in the family over a period of time.

Earlier this year, Kris described her current relationship with Caitlyn as “very respectful.”

“She is the father of two of my daughters, and that says a lot,” he told editor Kristina O’Neill for WSJ. Magazine is the one.

He also reflected on how to navigate the couple’s separation amid Caitlyn’s transition, saying that “none of us had been through anything like this before in a million years.”

“We didn’t know how to process that, and it was a process, it was an impact, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to understand and learn.” She continued. “What I found interesting about that was that I’m sure a lot of people who are fans of our show weren’t expecting it either and were confused at times and sad at times, happy at times, because there are so many different ways of looking at it.”