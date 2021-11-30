Britney Spears returns to the attack: she doesn’t want justice, she wants revenge

It seems that Britney Spears (39) He has taken a liking to this of sending pullitas to his family through his Instagram and yesterday he ventured once again to his family in a post addressed to them “for hurting me more deeply than you will ever know !!! ”

“Doesn’t it seem strange to you when you go through the hoop to organize trips or make appointments to eat with the people you love? just to know that they will abandon you or leave after 10 minutes 🙄 ??? “, the singer wrote after announcing that she had found her mini typewriter (which we do not know how useful it will be).” OK I get it … they are only available to me when it suits them … well I am no longer available to any of them now 🙅🏼♀️ !!! “Spears continued.” I don’t mind being alone … and I’m actually tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa … if you’re rude to me then I’m done … Bye ✌🏼! !! “

“This message is for my family … for hurting me more deeply than you will ever know !!! I know the guardianship is about to end but I still want justice !!! I’m only 1.60 tall and I’ve grown older all my life … do you know how difficult it is? Ps … @camilacabello I found my little desk too !!!!! “, he concluded.

Britney already went after her family earlier this month, assuring that they would need “mercy” if she decided to do a revealing interview about his failure to help her break free from the harsh conditions set by her father. After regretting that her family did not do “a damn thing” to protect her, she said she wanted to “sue them” and see her father charged with “abuse of guardianship.”

His sister Jamie Lynn Spears It has also fared quite badly in this war with Britney, so much so that even the NGOs have ended it. The non-profit organization ‘This Is My Brave’ has rejected your offer to make a donation with the proceeds from the sales of your next book. This NGO, whose objective is to raise awareness about mental health problems, has responded to the reactions that the actress’s memoir has raised (criticized even by Britney herself) and has confirmed that it will not accept “the benefits of the sales of the book”.

In a post on his Instagram profile, ‘This Is My Brave’ wrote: “We have listened to you. We are taking action. We are deeply sorry to have offended someone. We have declined to donate the next Jamie Lynn Spears book.” Along with the publication, they also decided to elaborate a little more and write the following text: “Recently it was recommended that ‘This Is My Brave’ be a beneficiary organization of the proceeds of the next book by Jamie Lynn Spears. We have made the decision to decline the offer to receive the benefits of the book sales“.