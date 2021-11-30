Britney Spears is happy and reports that she is now taking the “correct medication”

In his latest post of Instagram, singer Britney Spears revealed that you have been taking the “correct medication” for a month, which roughly coincides in time with his “release” after 13 years of judicial and economic protection, which extended to all areas of his life due to the “oppressive” management of his father Jamie.

The interpreter He did not want to offer more details about the drugs he takes, their composition or their specific purpose, but she is very satisfied with this change of stage. So much so that pop princess She took advantage of a good part of her message to openly celebrate her new period of total autonomy, as well as to express her illusion in a future devoid of restrictions for her.

“This feeling so warm, great and beautiful that you have when you have been waiting 13 years patiently to be able to live your life as you really want and the moment has finally come,” wrote Britney, while ensuring that her prayers and prayers “finally do they work”. “I just feel good being here, and it hasn’t been thanks to any doctor or guardianship. I thank myself for believing in me, ”she argued.

On the other hand, The music diva is still not giving news about her wedding plans with Sam asghari, who officially became her fiancé a few weeks ago. Some time ago, Britney promised not to take any step forward until she had been rid of her odious tutelage forever, although sources in her environment pointed to the end of this year -or early 2022- as a time frame for the celebration of the link.

You may also like:

-Britney Spears has revealed that she has joined the project “The Idol”

-Britney Spears thanks Lady Gaga on Instagram, and she shows it by wearing a leopard print jumpsuit