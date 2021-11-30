British GP F1 2021: Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford, present at the British GP

ANDl Grand Prix of Great Britain It was erected as a true party for the fans who came to the stands of the Silverstone Circuit, Well, your favorite, the local Lewis Hamilton, conquered the race with a spectacular closing, and among the enthusiastic attendees stood out the presence of the actors Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford, passionate about sports in general who took advantage of his invitation to the Formula 1 to cheer on teams and drivers.

-TOKYO 2020 |All the transmission of the Olympic Games, FREE online HERE

Before the competition, both actors toured some teams to talk with the staff and the pilots themselves, and during the race, he was the protagonist of Mission impossible who was more excited, especially with the he passed Charles Leclerc from Hamilton in the final laps, with which the race was awarded.

It is not the first time that Cruise has been caught in sporting events of great revelation, since just a few days ago he was seen in the Wimbledon and Euro Cup finals, both in London with other personalities from the world of entertainment and sports.

Photo: Reuters

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state