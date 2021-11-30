Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, gets strong doing chain pushups

Brie larson she is a superhero on and off the screen. The actress, who began to prepare physically for The marvels (Captain Marvel 2) a few months ago, he has been surprising his followers in social networks with different training sessions in which it has shown its strength and physical endurance. Larson, who also rivals Hawkeye at archery, outlined his exercises to keep fit, adding strength sessions in recent weeks. Now, with their new push-ups with chains, has left everyone speechless.

Brie Larson surprises everyone with her demanding chain push-ups

When Marvel Studios or DC knocks on your door to become a superhero you know there is work to do. Unlike the fictional characters in comics, if one of the most important production companies of our day chooses you to play a hero or heroine of the comic, you know that you have to get in shape. Pounding yourself in the gym It is the first step to develop muscles or an optical physical form with which to cope with the sequences of action or the different costumes and disguises that you have to wear – as Wesley Snipes well knows-. Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) or Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man) had to make their own routines and they suffered in their flesh the demands of filming and marathon sports sessions. But Captain Marvel is made of another paste.

The actress is very active on social media, and every so often, especially through Instagram, she often uploads videos or snapshots of her exercise routines as she prepares for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Larson, who does not hesitate to share his workouts, tricks and secrets with his followers, has gone up a training and strength session based on different push-ups with chains. “Nothing impacts in the same way as the sound of the chains wound around your body”, explains the actress in her post. In the video, Larson performs a few push-ups with some chains around his waist, increasing the difficulty of the maneuver.

Larson, who reappears as Carol Danvers in the Captain Marvel sequel, will be one of the stars who will arrive on February 17, 2023 on The marvels. Not be alone, because Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) will accompany her on an adventure that, it seems, will be bigger and more cosmic than any other.