Boxing: Sylvester Stallone surrenders to Canelo Álvarez

La Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone, praised Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez as the best boxer today. The actor who gave life to ‘Rocky Balboa’, one of the most endearing fictional characters in film history, boasted a photograph with the Mexican boxer, where they are seen sparring in a gym.

“Considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today, the great champion ‘Canelo’ Álvarez. I have always believed that boxers are the most complex and courageous athletes in the world, “wrote Sly on his official Instagram account.

‘Canelo’ and Stallone have been friends for years. In fact, both figures have been part of advertising campaigns and the own tapatío has also shared his encounters with the ‘Italian Stallion’ (nickname that Rocky possesses in his films).

The image that Stallone published is very similar to another photo that Álvarez showed in October 2019, so it is probably the same day.

Photo: Imago7 / Reuters

