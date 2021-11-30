Blake Lively’s trainer’s five tips for burning body fat without hitting the gym

Don Saladino is the coach of many famous people like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Liev Schreiber, Sebastian Stan, Anne Hathaway, Zachary Levi, Hugh Jackman, and David Harbor.

Apart from being the coach of these celebrities, he shares many ideas and tips about training on his social networks such as Instagram and YouTube, he also tells some tricks he uses to train his clients, this time, in his latest video, He tells us how to burn body fat without going to the gym in an affordable, realistic and sustainable way.

The five tips to burn fat without going to the gym

Non-exercise activity thermogenesis

This refers to all those physical activities that you do in your day to day and that have nothing to do with a training routine, such as walk while having a cup of coffee or doing housework.

It basically consists of increasing the daily count of steps, where you will burn calories in a simpler way, without realizing it and very effectively. Don Saladino recommends doing at least 10,000 steps a day.

Try to eliminate all processed foods for six and a half days a week

Don Saladino says that he believes in moderation but also in consistency, so when you start a nutritional plan it is important to make some guidelines at the beginning, however strict they are.





It takes time for the body to be able to react and respond to the new diet and new habits, it is not about cheating every two or three days, just once a week is enough, and you will realize that in the end you will only be able to eat well.

How should protein intake be

In the case of Don Saladino, his diet revolves around proteins, especially when it comes to nutrition, in my personal case I do the same, since protein helps muscle recovery and gives you more feeling of fullness, which for fat loss is phenomenal.

Now, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats should be consumed every day, but protein is an area that should always be consistent, and the coach believes that the guideline we should all follow is one gram per pound, regardless of gender.





Hydration is very important

Don Saadino advises consuming half your body weight in ounces of water per day. That is, if you weigh 200 pounds, which is 91 kilograms, it tells you to try to drink 100 ounces of water, which is 3 liters.

According to him, this will speed up metabolism, it will eliminate the impurities that you have inside the body and will help the retention of water.

Improving weight quality helps you lose weight

Improving the quality of your sleep is the last of the recommendations to be able to lose fat, which coften overlooked, so we tend to sleep fewer hours than necessary.

Saladino explains that when we sleep we repair our sleep, we also repair and build muscle while we sleep, that is, our body and hormones regenerate when we are sleeping. This makes our body stronger or more efficient with the energy it uses and with the burning of fat.

Images | iStock, @donsaladino.

Videos | Don Saladino