BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s solo ‘Money’ conquers Selena Gomez

Last year, as a single from ‘The Album’, the debut record production of BLACKPINK, The group of K-pop surprised us with the release of “Ice Cream”, a song in collaboration with Selena Gomez, which gave way to an iconic friendship and that the American demonstrates today by showing her love for Lisa and by “Money“, one of his single in solo.

In the last hours, Selena Gomez has given BLINK enough to talk about and not precisely because of the rumors of his romance with Chris Evans, which arose as a result of a photograph with a sweater that could be the actor and another series of tests not yet confirmed, but because it showed to be fan of “Money“, one of the singles with which Lisa, the idol of BLACKPINK, debuted solo.

Through a recent interview for a radio station in New York, the interpreter of “Love You Like A Love Song” revealed a playlist with some of her favorite songs of the moment, which were played on that radio frequency during the broadcast.

Selena Gomez shows her love for “Money”, the solo of Lisa, the BLACKPINK idol

Among this selection appeared songs like “Get Into It (Yuh)” by Doja Cat, “Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic, “No Love” by Summer Walker and SZA, “Wild Side” by Normani and Cardi B and the recent re-recording of “Red”, the song by Taylor Swift.

And of course it could not be missing “Money” from Lisa, the dancer and singer of BLACKPINK, which was released on September 10, 2021, as part of the mini album ‘LALISA’.

All BLINK could not help but support, thank and celebrate the choice of Selena Gomez in social networks and even a collaboration is requested only between these two artists.

We know that, in professional terms, Selena Gomez perfectly connected with BLACKPINK and so he revealed Lisa during an interview for “Audacy”, where he talked about what the chemistry was like working with the artist.







“She was very kind, she gave us a positive energy and I really want to meet her again and if I can work with her again, I would love it too,” commented the Thai-born star.

Who knows, this is probably the indication of a series of projects between Lisa and Selena Gomez. What’s your opinion about it? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information about BLACKPINK and your favorite artists.