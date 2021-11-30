Billie Eilish opens up about her image issues

Billie Eilish wowed pop and fashion fans when she wore a floaty dress at the Met Gala last week, making a world of difference with garment looks. oversize that you usually wear.

But for Billie, that moment was much more a simple walk on the red carpet. The singer has admitted that she is starting a new stage trying to accept her body.

Billie Eilish strips naked in front of her audience to protest criticism of her body and her way of dressing



It was difficult to recognize at first Billie eilish when it appeared in the Met Gala in a vaporous princess dress, in cream color and with a four-meter train; a garment that is far removed from casual, urban and oversize that you usually use.

At age 19, the interpreter of Bad guy she paid a little tribute to Marilyn Monroe with her blonde hair and her Oscar de la Renta tulle gown. A look that accompanied with a cape of Cartier diamonds and that left the public speechless at one of the most important events of the year.

The dress fit the theme of the Gala: In America: a fashion lexicon, since it evoked all the glamor of old Hollywood. Here we see her on the famous stairs of the Met:

John shearerGetty Images

And this was her after-party look, with a slit that reveals a tattoo on her leg:

GothamGetty Images

But for Billie, this moment fashionist it was much more than just a dress. The singer usually always wears baggy clothes and pantsuits, a decision she made to hide her figure from criticism and unwanted attention, as she admits. But with the release of his album Happier Than Ever Last July, Billie said that she was beginning a new phase and a greater acceptance of her body.

“I never wanted the world to know everything about me,” admitted Billie in a Calvin Klein campaign. “That is why I wear loose clothing: no one can comment because they have not seen what is underneath.”

This week, Billie told Vogue that sheer dresses were actually her favorite garment as a child. In fact, she said that she used to wear a different dress every day. What has changed then?

“It’s actually body image that has brought that shit down,” Billie said of her style evolution into clothing. oversize. “Why do you think I’ve been dressing like I do for years?”

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And earlier this year, the singer gave a candid interview to Vanity fair about how the attention given to your body has affected you. She is in a better situation now, but she explained how her negative body image affected her life growing up. He spoke of taking diet pills at age 12 and self-harm.

“The reason he cut me was because he did not accept my body,” he admitted to the publication. “To be honest, I started wearing baggy clothes over my body.”

But last year, the singer explained that she had an image transformation in mind, what she has dubbed “a new era.” In May 2020, he took to social media to share a short film titled NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY, the fragments of which appeared throughout his Where Do We Go? World tour. In the video below, the singer speaks clearly about body image, shame, and confidence.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Last May, she posed in lingerie for the cover of Vogue UK.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good,” he said in the interview. “If you want surgery, do it. If you want to wear a dress that someone thinks is too big for you, fuck it. If you feel like you look good, you look good.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io