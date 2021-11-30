Bill Gates recommends his favorite books of 2021

If you’ve ever wondered what a recently divorced billionaire with lots of free time does, you just have toto find out. Bill Gates has published this video in which he presents the five books that he considers the best of 2021. It is not that it is something new, since good old Bill usually does it every year, but this time you could say that he has thrown the house through the window in terms of the level of production.

This year has been hard for the creator of Windows. Not only has he been divorced, but several shady stories have been uncovered that prove Bil is not as good a boy as he seems. After all, you can read books and have instincts that lead you to be unfaithful with an employee of your company. At 66 years old, and with the triumphant face that he has had all his life, no one can blame Bill that he went for everything as soon as the opportunity came up. But, let’s focus on his books. His top of the best books is as follows:

Hail Mary Project

After an induced coma, the protagonist astronaut wakes up without memories in an unknown place. Everything indicates that something very strange has happened. The author of the book is Andy Weir, who was already the author of The Martian, a book also about astronauts that was adapted to the cinema with Matt Damon as the main character. We loved the movie. From Project Hail Mary there will also be a movie: with Ryan Gosling.

Hamnet

Author Maggie O’Farrell a story that is framed in the life of William Shakespeare is removed from the sleeve, which is still interesting. It has as a point of reference Hamnet, the one who was the son of Shakespeare, and who sadly passed away at the age of 11. Gates says he has loved the way Shakespeare’s wife is portrayed in the play.

Klara and the sun

The Japanese Kazuo Ishiguro takes up the topic of futuristic worlds with intelligent robots that are integrated into society. He does it with a story in which one of these robots takes care of a girl who is sick. Gates says he liked it because it helped him imagine a future world in which robots are that integrated. Nor is it something that is so difficult to imagine considering the many occasions in which it has served as a base point for other books and films. This author is also responsible for other books such as The remains of the day or Never abandon me.

The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race

Of endless title, this novel is written by Walter Isaacson, which was the author who published the biographical book on Steve Jobs that sold like hotcakes when the Apple cofounder passed away (that one with a white background with the image of the genius). The book is related to the CRISPR gene editing system, which Gates knows very well because it is something he has worked on since its founding. That is why he liked to delve deeper into the subject through a book like this one.

A Thousand Brains: A New Theory of Intelligence

Its top ends with this work by Jeff Hawkins in which talks about machine learning and neuroscience. For Gates it is a valuable and deep learning, since he is not used to finding books that delve into the subject so well. In particular, he recommends reading it to all people who are interested in discovering what it means to create an authentic artificial intelligence. The concept unfolds with knowledge and a lot of mastery of the subject.

A year full of literature

You don’t have to be so hard on Bill Gates. The executive, who has had a terrible year, has at least taken time to read. In addition, one of his daughters, the eldest, got married this same month of October, so he has had joys to spare. In 2020 his father passed away, who passed 90 years and over time Gates has been losing friends and colleagues.

Grieved by the death of his first partner, Kent Evans, who died at the age of 17 in a climbing accident, Gates also lost in recent years the classmate with whom he co-founded Microsoft: Paul Allen. That happened in 2018 due to cancer. Earlier, in 2006, the second Microsoft employee, Ric Weiland, committed suicide, who was also one of the students who was in the same group as Bill and Allen when they started working together. Today, Bill Gates keep looking forward.