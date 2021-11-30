Between OnlyFans and Broadway: Bella de la Vega will now be a theatrical producer

Bella de la Vega was one of the first expelled from “Survivor México” (Photo: Instagram / @ belladelavegaoficial)

Who continues in force in the middle of the show is Bella de la Vega, because after drawing attention for an unfortunate reason, the agony of her husband José Ángel García at the beginning of this 2021, now the actress has won the sympathy of more people.

Just this September, he shared his facet with the public on OnlyFans, where he opened a profile to please his followers with revealing photographs. The famous one uncovered that thanks to that incursion you can enjoy considerable profits that have helped her get ahead after losing an economic livelihood when her husband passed away.

After the success of his account, De la Vega announced that he will also soon will launch its lingerie line, with the sensual touch that has characterized her in these months in front of the public’s gaze.

The actress, on average, receives 80 thousand pesos a month in OnlyFans (Photo: Instagram / @ belladelavegaoficial)

Now, the dancer also announced that she will venture into musical theater at the Broadway level in a new facet, that of a producer. “We will be producing together one of the best Broadway musicals of all time. Stay tuned, ”wrote the former stepmother of Gael García Bernal at the bottom of an image where he appears with actor Juan Antonio Edwards.

“’As the saying goes’: Tell me who you hang out with and I’ll tell you who you are! Juan Antonio Edwards, a great actor, director and producer of theater and television, with more than 60 years of artistic career. Very soon we will present a masterful staging ”.

The actress, who has participated in multiple episodes of Unitario As the saying goes, from Televisa, when her husband was the company’s stage director, shared two more photos with the experienced comedy actor, with whom he will be in charge of an upcoming theatrical proposal, of which neither of them has revealed more details at the time. moment.

Bella de la Vega with Juan Antonio Edwards; The actor has 60 years of experience (Photo: Instagram / @ Actressbelladelavega)

It seems that the image in question was captured in one of the Televisa forums, or in a location of the television station, since you can see the logo of the name of the famous program starring Sergio Corona.

Bella also has a relationship in this production, because together with her deceased husband she participated in various projects of the San Ángel company. Nevertheless, De la Vega has been making his way on rival television station, TV Azteca, where he was part of projects such as Survivor and I want to sing, the reality show singing program Let the joy come.

In the month of June Bella de la Vega opened his account on the platform OnlyFans, where he has shared photos in lingerie with a monthly subscription of $ 20. In a series of questions and answers on the show First hand, the actress assured that she has always been a good entrepreneur.

Her next project: the launch of a lingerie line (Photo: Instagram / @ belladelavegafans)

“I am a hard worker and I am always looking for where to get ahead, I studied management and I have always been very good at being an entrepreneur, so I started with my OnlyFans page and I am used to modeling, so I am used to posing and projecting something”

De la Vega assured that he has done well without the need to appear without clothes. “The truth has gone well for me, I’m very happy, but I don’t do things like some girls who make it very explicit, I am very to keep my composure, to be a person who has respect for myself and for those I love. I take it easy but they are sexy photos and the fans have liked them ”.

The actress was questioned over speculation that he earned 80 thousand pesos with his photographs and assured that this amount is an average. “Approximately yes, because sometimes it is more and sometimes you have less and you send them a reminder to re-subscribe and you follow up ”.

